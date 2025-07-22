Limited tickets left for immersive respiratory virus event at King Power Stadium this summer

An interactive science event turning the home of Leicester City Football Club into a respiratory virus museum has sold out in just five days.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 500 people already registered for Breathe: Speak Out, organisers have released an additional 150 tickets to meet exceptional demand and accommodate more attendees.

The free event is taking place at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 1, bringing to life Leicester’s global contributions to respiratory virus research and cementing the city’s reputation as a world leader in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wanting to attend the event are kindly requested to ensure they have a pre-booked ticket to help manage numbers and avoid overcrowding, the organisers have said. Those with a pre-booked ticket will receive a complimentary raffle entry, with prizes including Amazon vouchers, Leicester City Football Club merchandise and plush toys.

Caption: (from left to right) Rachael Phillips's son, Rachael Phillips (NIHR LEICESTER CRF Training and Development lead), Dr Daniel Pan (NIHR Doctoral Research Fellow/Honorary Specialist Registrar in Infectious Diseases and General Internal Medicine) and Dr Ji Soo Choi (NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow in Infectious Diseases, University of Leicester)

Visitors will learn about the science of viruses and respiratory health through hands-on experiments, interactive displays and family-friendly challenges, including an exploration of how far a sneeze can travel.

In addition, the Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Teresa Aldred, will be attending the event to show her support for Leicester’s pioneering role in respiratory health research.

During the event, adults will also have the opportunity to join the UK’s first patient and public involvement (PPIE) group on respiratory virus research, where they will help influence the direction of future work and ensure it reflects community priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breathe: Speak Out has been led by Dr Daniel Pan, a world-renowned scientist from the University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust who has contributed to research that first identified the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on ethnic minority groups.

Dr Pan carries out his research with funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) and the NIHR Clinical Research Facility (CRF).

Dr Pan has authored more than 115 publications and has been recognised as a top-cited scientist in the journal General and Internal Medicine. In 2021, Forbes magazine named Dr Pan as one of Europe's top '30 under 30' innovators in healthcare for his research and clinical contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for Breathe: Speak Out, and I am absolutely delighted that so many people are eager to join us for this unique event at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Breathe: Speak Out is more than just a science event, it is a chance to celebrate Leicester’s place on the map as a global centre for respiratory research and for people of all ages to get hands-on with the fascinating world of respiratory viruses.”

Dr Pan added: “As a special gesture, all attendees with a pre-booked ticket will receive a complimentary raffle entry, offering a chance to win exciting rewards throughout the event.

“We are also excited to recruit people to the UK’s first PPIE group focused on respiratory virus research, so we can ensure the science we do reflects the voices, needs and experiences of the people it is meant to serve.”

Professor Chris Brightling, NIHR Senior Investigator and Clinical Professor in Respiratory Medicine at the University of Leicester, noted: “Respiratory diseases affect millions of people worldwide, yet for too long they have not received the attention they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like Breathe: Speak Out help shine a light on the vital role that respiratory research plays, not only in tackling current threats like COVID-19 and flu, but in preparing us for the challenges of tomorrow.”

He continued: “Leicester has been at the forefront of discoveries that have shaped how we understand and treat respiratory illness, and engaging the public in this journey is essential to driving forward innovation that truly benefits patients and communities.”

Professor Manish Pareek, Director of the Development Centre for Population Health, Clinical Professor and Chair in Infectious Diseases at the University of Leicester, explained: “Infectious diseases continue to pose some of the greatest challenges to global health, as we have seen so clearly in recent years.

“Research into respiratory infections is crucial, not only for developing better treatments and vaccines but also for improving how we prevent the spread of these illnesses in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “Breathe: Speak Out is an exciting opportunity to connect the public with this research, inspire future generations, and ensure that the voices of our community help shape the future of infection science.”

Breathe: Speak Out is a two-day interactive event which will transform Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium concourse into an immersive journey showcasing how the city became a global leader in respiratory research.

Breathe: Speak Out is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to book a timeslot in advance to help manage crowd numbers, organisers have said.

To attend Breathe: Speak Out, register your free place here.