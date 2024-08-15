Let’s make August a month of Tango al Fresco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the very last day of August in the courtyard of The Village in Market Harborough come and dance tango outdoors! Live music will be played by Orquesta Atipica Eco- Tango, a community tango band that specialise in danceable tango.

The Village has a cafe and lots of interesting, quirky things to buy.

Tango al Fresco is an initiative of the UK Argentine Tango Association who promote and encourage more people across the UK to discover and participate in the varied art forms of Argentine tango.

Tango al Fresco at the Village is free of charge and will run from 2-4pm on Saturday 31st August. Everyone is welcome.https://eco-village.co.ukhttps://www.facebook.com/groups/ecotangohttps://www.argentinetango.co.uk