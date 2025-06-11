Leicestershire village is ‘fantastic’ for camping and paddle boarding

The village of Barrow Upon Soar has been dubbed a ‘fantastic place’ for a camping and paddleboarding experience by a team of kayakers.

The Paddle UK team have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

The ‘Barrow Loop’ has become a firm favourite for the group due to itsgentle, picturesque trail and suitability for all types of craft and abilities.

James Ibbotson, a four-time British freestyle champion, said: “We had a brilliant time paddling the Barrow Loop.

The still waters of the Grand Union Canal are perfect for SUP

“Having a campsite next to the river is a fantastic place for anyone who wants to explore the area over a weekend.

"It’s a great facility and so cheap."

The team began the Barrow Loop from Paddle UK’s Broadway's Meadow campsite, in Barrow Upon Soar, Leicestershire.

The land, which belongs to Paddle UK, is well situated to give access to sections of the River Soar and the Grand Union Canal.

The Barrow Loop is a beautiful day out

At Broadway's Meadow, there is a water tap on-site and portable toilets between April and the end of September.

The site is the perfect place to get on to the River Soar, as it is only 10 metres away.

It’s a fantastic Paddle UK member benefit, which also gives you licence to explore the waterways without a risk of a fine.

The Barrow Loop is great for Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP)

The Moorings pub across the river also welcomes paddlers.

However, anyone who accesses the car-park, toilets and launch point, should also be a paying customer.

There's also the Soar Bridge Inn across the road as an alternative for food and drink.

The team were joined by members of Leicester Outdoors Pursuits Centre.

They knew the Barrow Loop (managed by the Canal & River Trust) route really well and helped guide the team along.

The team got on the Soar just off the campsite, before paddling underneath Barrow Road bridge.

Rather than continuing on the Soar, the group went left towards the Grand Union Canal.

Paddlers have to get out at Barrow Deep Lock and walk across Proctor’s Park Road bridge, before getting back on the water.

Continuing down the canal, there are signs for Barrow New Weir.

The team got out before the weir on the right-hand side, walking down the steps to get back on the River Soar.

The river passes under the A6 and meanders through the beautiful countryside, before reaching the pretty village of Quorn.

The team headed back underneath the A6 as the trail loops round, before paddling on to where we started near to the campsite.

Once changed and packed up, at Broadway’s Meadow, we headed over the bridge and had a lovely lunch at The Moorings pub.