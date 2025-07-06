Leicestershire National Garden Scheme Open Gardens July 2025

Stoke Albany house Garden

Opening every Wednesday 2-4.30pm, throughout July is the 4-acre garden at Stoke Albany House, Market Harborough LE16 8PT.

This garden has beautiful herbaceous borders, a nepeta walk with roses, mature trees and striped lawns. The walled grey garden has been refreshed with new plantings of white Lavender, Santolina and Stachys forming a large circular bed. There is a mature Cornus, the wedding cake tree, with layers of white flowers. Join the owners celebrating opening their garden for 40 years and raising over £22,000 for nursing and cancer charities.

The Secret Garden at Glenfield Hospital LE3 9QP will open on 19 July from 10.30am-3pm. This hidden gem of a garden is a 1-acre sanctuary behind the historic walls of a Victorian garden. Designed and restored with care, it provides a tranquil retreat for visitors. There will be multiple stalls and a plant sale, plus guided tours to explore the diverse plant species and delve into the garden’s history.