Leicestershire National Garden Scheme open gardens Bank Holiday weekend

Part of the garden at Westbrook House |Market Harborough

If you are looking for somewhere to go over the bank holiday weekend, there are some lovely gardens to visit in the Leicestershire National Garden Scheme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the 25th of May, there is another chance to see the popular garden at Westbrooke House, Market Harborough LE16 8AX 10-4.30. 6 acres of mature garden with limes and giant redwoods, a walled flower garden, a wildlife pond, and a greenhouse and vegetable plot. Early perennials will be in flower together with a white wisteria. On display will be Acers, Hosta, and Rhododendrons and access to the bluebell wood.

On 24th and 26th May from 11-4, Westview in Great Glen, LE8 9EH, opens. It is an organically managed, small walled garden with many unusual and colourful perennials. There is also a courtyard garden, alpines, a wildlife pond and greenhouse, a vegetable plot, and a water feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers, and visitors, The National Garden Scheme donated £3,501,227 to our beneficiary charities in 2024. For further details on our open gardens, visit www.ngs.org.uk