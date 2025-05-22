Leicestershire National Garden Scheme open gardens Bank Holiday weekend
On the 25th of May, there is another chance to see the popular garden at Westbrooke House, Market Harborough LE16 8AX 10-4.30. 6 acres of mature garden with limes and giant redwoods, a walled flower garden, a wildlife pond, and a greenhouse and vegetable plot. Early perennials will be in flower together with a white wisteria. On display will be Acers, Hosta, and Rhododendrons and access to the bluebell wood.
On 24th and 26th May from 11-4, Westview in Great Glen, LE8 9EH, opens. It is an organically managed, small walled garden with many unusual and colourful perennials. There is also a courtyard garden, alpines, a wildlife pond and greenhouse, a vegetable plot, and a water feature.
Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers, and visitors, The National Garden Scheme donated £3,501,227 to our beneficiary charities in 2024. For further details on our open gardens, visit www.ngs.org.uk