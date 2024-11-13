Leicester Comedy Festival announces 2025 programme with biggest festival yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicester Comedy Festival & The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival launch the highly anticipated February 2025 programme today and, for the first time, will offer 48-hour advanced Priority Booking for Best Friends of the Festival ahead of the general on-sale date of Friday, 1st November, at 10am.

Leicester Comedy Festival is the largest and longest-running comedy festival in Europe. 2025 is set to be the biggest year ever, with 720 shows taking place at 72 venues in the city and beyond. The festival is a celebration of laughter, creativity, and community, showcasing the brightest talents in comedy, from big names to emerging talent.

Comedians performing at this year’s festival include Katherine Ryan, Milton Jones, Seann Walsh, Darren Harriott, Zoe Lyons, Marcus Brigstocke, Jack Dee & many more.

The festivals are proud to welcome their patrons Eshaan Akbar, Rosie Jones, Stewart Lee & Sikisa who will all be performing, with Eshaan Akbar and comedy legend Jenny Eclair interviewed live on stage. Maisie Adam will host the Gala Preview show at De Montfort Hall on 10th January.

With the festival continuing to grow, a dozen new venues are welcomed on board for 2025. These include Leicester Cathedral, The International, De Montfort Student Union, and the Soundhouse, as well as venues reaching out into the county, such as The Old Plough, Barkby Cricket Club, Sunny Skies Café, and more, bringing comedy closer to more people than ever before.

Nurturing talent is at the core of the Leicester Comedy Festival, and once again, Circuit Breakers and Leicester Comedian of the Year will spotlight exciting emerging acts.

The 2025 festival will see the launch of Bridging the Gap from Big Difference Company*, with public fundraising supported by Big Give Arts for Impact. This new initiative will create a support scheme for comedians from underrepresented groups to perform in the festival.

At a time when women and non-binary people still experience discrimination in the industry, the festival is proud to partner with the Funny Women organisation. During the first weekend of the festival, two shows, workshops, mentoring sessions, and networking events will be held.

The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival returns for the seventh year, inviting children and young people to join the fun with special events, school projects and a dedicated programme of shows, including Marcel Lucont and The Mighty Kids Beatbox, with The Kids’ Gala Preview show at The Y on 8th December.

Charlotte Laidet, festivals and programme director at Big Difference, the charity behind the festival, said, “Leicester Comedy Festival and the UK Kids’ Comedy Festival have a crucial economic and social impact on the city and county. In a cultural sector still suffering from the pandemic, and other external factors, as an audience member, you can help save the industry simply by going to events. Go and see your favourite TV personality, but also take a risk on someone you don’t know who might be the future star of comedy. Together, we create a vibrant festival community where everyone feels welcome.”

Leicester Comedy Festival main partners are De Montfort University and Leicester City Council.

The Patrons of Leicester Comedy Festival are: Eshaan Akbar, Stewart Lee, Sikisa, Jo Brand & Tony Slattery.

The Patrons of The UK Kids' Comedy Festival are: Rosie Jones & Michael Rosen.

