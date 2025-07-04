Leicester cinema to host Point Break beach party and quiz night

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of trivia fun

Inspired by the cult classic action-thriller, the one-off event takes place on Sunday, 6 July at 6pm

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of trivia fun, a complimentary cocktail and classic cinema, as Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester presents a Point Break beach party and quiz night.

Inspired by the cult classic action-thriller, which stars Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, the one-off event takes place on Sunday, 6 July at 6pm, in partnership with Leicester Film Club.

Transporting cinemagoers from Leicester to Los Angeles, customers will be welcomed with a complimentary cocktail upon arrival and can dive into a themed quiz before the screening begins.

Released back in 1991, Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break follows an undercover FBI agent (Reeves) who is tasked with investigating a group of bank robbers on the California coast.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re excited to bring this one-off event to our cinema in Leicester. Point Break has established itself as a real cult classic over the years, and whether you saw it on its original release or only recently, this night is perfect for any fan!

“It's time to wax up your board, throw on your best beach-cop fit and flex those trivia skills! This event offers more than just a film screening.”

Tickets are £12.99, which includes access to the quiz, film screening and cocktail on arrival.

For further information about the event please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/6991-point-break-beach-party-quiz-including-free-drink/