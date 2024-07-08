Launch of new Canal Towpath Adoption Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of their work in developing community partnerships, Logan and Town Centre Neighbourhood Forum are creating a new Canal Towpath Adoption Group, with support from the Canal and River Trust.

Recent improvements to the towpath in Market Harborough have been very well received by users from across the town. This new Adoption Group will help to ensure that it remains a beautiful and safe place for walkers, runners, cyclists and dog walkers alike. Regular working groups will help the Canal & River Trust achieve this by carrying out such tasks as cutting back vegetation from the towpath, trimming overhanging branches, litter picking, sowing grass and flower seeds, and cleaning signage.

Users of the towpath can find out more about this new group at the Forum's Pop Up Information Stall which is being held at Union Wharf on Saturday 13th July, from 10am – 12.30pm.

As well as finding out about the new Adoption Group, residents from across the town are invited to come along to find out more about the 4 Neighbourhood Forums that have now been established in the town.