Largest East Midlands food festival in years: This coming weekend in Melton Mowbray

The East Midlands Food Festival returns to ‘The Rural Capital of Food’ for its 21st anniversary on 4 and 5 October 2025. The event is the largest regional food festival in England.

Organisers, Melton Mowbray Food Partnership have promised one of the best festivals in years with additional stands booked both for local products and for hot street food.

In addition to the stands, chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre. For the adults Master Baker Stephen Hallam will be running a pie workshop and for kids- workshops include pie making, cheese and chocolate. The Award-winning gospel choir El Eaga, Melstrum Ukulele Band and New St George Morris will all be providing entertainment.

Rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s 5 most interesting food festivals’ in 2018 the festival comprises over 175 producers showcasing artisan foods from across the East Midlands region including local favourites such as Stilton Cheese and Melton Mowbray Pork Pies. Last year around 10,000 visitors attended the event.

Along with its three other events (Artisan Cheese Fair, PieFest, ChocFest), the festival is a major contributor to the Melton Rural Economy with tourism associated with food heritage accounting for over £100m per annum to the Melton Borough.

A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone with hot dishes from around the world.

Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “Once again we are delighted to support the Food Partnership led by our friend Matthew O’Callaghan. Our commitment to hosting all these events is underpinned by our ambitious plans for the Stockyard. We are creating a space to not only celebrate the fantastic food businesses we already have in the region, but act as an incubator for new ones. By having dedicated units for start-ups in the food and drink space, we’re championing the next generation of best-in-class rural produce. Let’s looked forward to the next 21 years!”

Matthew O’Callaghan stated that “Our festivals continue to attract international attention, with something for all ages and tastes. Whatever the weather You can expect to be entertained when you browse and taste-test this weekend with workshops for kids including pie, chocolate and cheese making, which are all completely free on a first come first serve basis.”

Tickets are £7, accompanied kids under 16 are free. The event is open from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more about the event visit https://www.meltonfestivals.co.uk/east-midlands-food-festival/