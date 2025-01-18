Kibworth Community Library: Adventures in the Wild 2 - John Beatty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kibworth Community Library is delighted to welcome back John Beatty to delight us with more tales from his travels around the world.

As soon as John’s talk finished last year people were asking when he was coming back. The evening was so much more than just a talk, it was a celebration of the world we live in.

The star of his talks is always the utter beauty, mystery and majesty of nature itself, and John has the uncanny ability through words and pictures to help you re-discover your 'wonder' in the world. It’s definitely not one to miss!

“Adventures in the Wild 2” will be on Wednesday 2nd April at 7pm in the Kibworth Community Hub, doors open at 6.45pm.

The talk will be around two hours long with an interval midway when complimentary drinks will be served. We’re sorry but only assistance dogs are allowed.

Tickets are £9 and are on sale now in the library or online at Ticket Source