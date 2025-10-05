Keeping Faith at the Front in WW1 – Helen Frost

On 14th October 2025, 7.30pm, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham, Market Harborough, LE16 9TE, warmly welcome Helen Frost who returns with a fascinating, thought-provoking, inspiring, funny and yet incredibly moving illustrated talk.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some people had a faith and some did not – so how did the men and women who served in the Great War cope with the constant mental and physical strain that years of war perpetuated?

So many cultures and faiths came together to serve.

So many different nationalities served together.

Felt but unknown spiritual support

The Great War was truly a shared history.

This illustrated talk focuses on two particular aspects:

Firstly, the extraordinary and unusual true stories and accounts of the unarmed chaplains and how they not only took and delivered ministry and faith to the soldiers and nurses at the front lines during the Great War but also how many went far beyond their calling to deliver kindness, reassurance and care during their service. Many were awarded medals for their bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondly, there are also true stories and first-hand accounts told by the people that served their country and kept faith, (in a non-religious sense) who trusted in each other during these terrible years of war. Stories of simple, heart-warming acts of kindness given during times of immense stress. Acts that eased the suffering and nerves shattered by the horrors of war.

Entrance Members £1.50 Non-Members £3.50 refreshments.