Keeber Café joins the Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off walk to raise funds for cancer charities

As the Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off Bra and Pants Walk returns to Bradgate Park this Sunday, local businesses are rallying together to support the cause—including much-loved independent eatery, Keeber Café.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong community spirit, the café has been fundraising in the lead-up to the event, proving that small businesses can make a big difference.

At the heart of this initiative is Nealie Keeber, owner of Keeber Café, who is known locally for her kindness and generosity. A long-time supporter of the local homeless community, Nealie provides free food and drinks to those in need, particularly over the festive period. Now, she’s turning her focus to another important cause, raising money for Breast Cancer Now and Prostaid through the FYBBO walk.

“For me, this is just another way to give back where I can,” Nealie shares. “The support of our customers has been incredible. In just one week, we have already reached over 50% of our target of £250, and we hope to have smashed the target before the walk this weekend.”

Owner of Keeber Cafe, Nealie Keeber

Community, Coffee, and a Cause

Keeber Café has been encouraging customers to donate to their fundraising efforts, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. With every coffee sold and every donation made, the café is helping to raise not just funds, but also awareness of the importance of cancer research and support services.

“The Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off Walk is such a brilliant event—not only is it a bit of fun, but it’s also shining a light on something that affects so many of us,” Nealie continues. “We all know someone who has been touched by cancer, and anything we can do to help fund research and care is worth it.”

How to Support Keeber Café’s Fundraising Efforts

Keeber Cafe on Cannock Street Leicester supporting the FYBBO fundraiser.

The café which is based on the corner of Cannock Street in Leicester, is hoping to exceed its fundraising goal before the walk, and donations are still open for those who want to contribute.

You can donate directly to Keeber Café’s fundraiser via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/estelle-keeber-bitsandbobswalk

You can also follow their journey on Instagram at @keebercafe to see how they’re getting involved in the event.

The Bigger Picture

The Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off Walk isn’t just about raising money—it’s about bringing the community together to support those affected by cancer. With businesses like Keeber Café stepping up, it’s clear that local support plays a vital role in making events like this a success.

As the countdown to the walk continues, Nealie is grateful for every donation and every customer who has shown their support.

“People have been so generous, and it just goes to show how much our community cares,” Nealie says. “We can’t wait to get out there on Sunday and do our bit—literally!”

For those wanting to take part in the Freeze Your Bits and Bobs Off Walk, registrations are still open at bradgaterotaryevents.co.uk, and donations remain open for anyone who wants to help make a difference.