Join the hunt! 40 knitted hearts hidden around Harborough for MS Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a feel-good treasure hunt with a twist!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate MS Awareness Week (28th April – 2nd May 2025), Jemma Redden, a local woman living with multiple sclerosis (MS), has hidden 40 bright orange knitted hearts around Market Harborough – and she's inviting the whole community to find them!

Each heart, lovingly handmade by Jemma’s mum, is tucked away in clear bags with a special poem and a QR code linking to Jemma’s fundraising page. It's all part of her incredible #Invisible40 challenge – walking 5,000 miles in 5 years to raise awareness and funds for the MS Society. With just 361 miles left to go, Jemma is on the final stretch of her mission!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MS is often invisible, so I wanted to do something visible, fun and uplifting for MS Awareness Week. Finding a heart is a small reminder that people with hidden conditions are all around us – and that support can come from the most unexpected places," Jemma said.

MS Society Tshirt and orange knitted hearts

How you can join the heart hunt:

Look out for the bright orange hearts around Market Harborough from 28th April.

If you find one, take it home!

Snap a photo and share it on social media, tagging #Invisible40 to help spread the word.

Each heart also features a poem encouraging everyone to walk side by side with those affected by MS.

And that’s not all – Jemma is also inviting the community to a fundraising Indian Banquet at Cinnamon Lounge (Northampton Road, Market Harborough) on Thursday, 1st May at 7pm. With delicious food, a raffle and plenty of good company, it’s the perfect way to spice up your night for a brilliant cause.

“Whether you find a heart, join us at the banquet, or simply share the story, you’re helping to make invisible struggles more visible. Let’s make some noise – and have some fun doing it!” said Jemma.

Ready to get involved? Find a heart, join the party, or support the challenge here: