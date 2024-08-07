"In Bloom Coffee Morning" at Lubenham Village Hall
Come and chat, meet your friends, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with a selection of delicious cakes and biscuits.
Find out more about the work that Lubenham in Bloom volunteers do around the village throughout the year and especially in the run up to Judging Day in July. Incidentally, we will be getting the results, all being well, on 25th September - will it be Gold again?
Stalls of craftwork, 'White Elephant' to raise funds for Lubenham in Bloom; look at the display of our 2023/24 Portfolio and take the opportunity to share ideas and experiences and perhaps join our happy band of volunteers.
Wednesday 14th August from 10.00am until 12.00noon at Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE
For further information please contact Margaret Richards 01858 468229 or [email protected]
