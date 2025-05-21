Tim Savage, the Harborough Museum Officer, is pleased to announce a temporary exhibit at the Harborough Museum to display how the Battle of Naseby affected Market Harborough and the surrounding villages.

This is a two-case exhibition to commemorate the 380th anniversary of the said battle on June 14th. It is a social history exhibition that charts the effect of the battle on the local area. The display explores the many challenges met by the local inhabitants in the days leading up to and after the battle.

The exhibition was written by a Social History Research Volunteer at the Museum, and the cabinets were designed by Bethany Nugent and Richard Knox, representing Culture Leicestershire.

It contains artefacts owned by the Market Harborough Historical Society, cared for by the Museum, and replicas of the period. The exhibition will run until the 9th of August.