Historic House Open Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
An historic house in Husbands Bosworth which is rarely open to the public will open its doors later this month to host a book sale and pop up cafe. The Old Hall in Husbands Bosworth will be hosting the event to help raise funds for the restoration of the historic St Mary's Catholic Church.
The Old Hall was originally a cruck Norman building owned, from about 1293 to 1537, by the de Stoke family and then by the Smith family, amongst others, until 1632. Erasmus Smith, who lived there from 1570 to 1616, was quite a wealthy man and probably carried out many of the Elizabethan alterations. Bosworth was then bought by Lady Grace Fortescue, (née Manners) of Hardwick Hall.
After the Reformation The Old Hall became a clandestine centre of the Catholic Faith. Mass was celebrated in secret and priest hiding holes remain to this day. According to legend, a stain on the drawing room floor is that from a chalice spilt by a Catholic priest as he hurriedly tried to clear it away. It is said to still feel damp.
St Mary's Church was built in the grounds in 1875 and remains in daily use but in need of restoration. It is a lively church community with ambitious plans to restore the building and open its use to the wider community.
The House and Church will be open from 10-4 on the day with 1000s of books for sale. There will also be a cake sale and pop up cafe.
More information from [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.