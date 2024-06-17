Historic House Open Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tudor Old Hall in Husbands Bosworth is rarely open to the public but there will be a rare change to visit on 29th June when it is open for a charity event.

An historic house in Husbands Bosworth which is rarely open to the public will open its doors later this month to host a book sale and pop up cafe. The Old Hall in Husbands Bosworth will be hosting the event to help raise funds for the restoration of the historic St Mary's Catholic Church.

The Old Hall was originally a cruck Norman building owned, from about 1293 to 1537, by the de Stoke family and then by the Smith family, amongst others, until 1632. Erasmus Smith, who lived there from 1570 to 1616, was quite a wealthy man and probably carried out many of the Elizabethan alterations. Bosworth was then bought by Lady Grace Fortescue, (née Manners) of Hardwick Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Reformation The Old Hall became a clandestine centre of the Catholic Faith. Mass was celebrated in secret and priest hiding holes remain to this day. According to legend, a stain on the drawing room floor is that from a chalice spilt by a Catholic priest as he hurriedly tried to clear it away. It is said to still feel damp.

St Mary's Church

St Mary's Church was built in the grounds in 1875 and remains in daily use but in need of restoration. It is a lively church community with ambitious plans to restore the building and open its use to the wider community.

The House and Church will be open from 10-4 on the day with 1000s of books for sale. There will also be a cake sale and pop up cafe.