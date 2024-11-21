Highcross reveals free Santa's Grotto coming to Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free Santa’s Grotto experience is set to arrive at Highcross Leicester this December, inviting shoppers to step into a Scandinavian, winter wonderland.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scandinavian-style Grotto will transform a unit on the lower mall, next to Bodycare, into an enchanting retreat for shoppers, capturing the cosy, ‘hygge’ atmosphere, through its rustic backdrop, fairy lights and traditional wooden decorations.

Shoppers on the look-out for Santa will find him at his Grotto every weekend throughout December, between 12pm - 6pm, welcoming shoppers for meet-and-greets and themed photo opportunities in his sleigh, right up until Monday, December 23. A quiet hour session will also run each Sunday from 11am - 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the experience is free to attend, with no pre-booking required, shoppers are encouraged to make a voluntary donation, via the nearby tap and go stations, to the centre’s charity of the year, Shaw Trust.

While the experience is free to attend, shoppers are encouraged to make a voluntary donation.

Selected at the start of 2024, Shaw Trust is a local organisation which aims to transform the lives of young people and adults through education, employment and care services.

In addition to the Grotto, families are invited to take part in the Christmas Stamp Trail, where shoppers can pick up a festive map from the customer service desk, located on the lower mall, and collect stamps from designated locations around the centre to win prizes from retailers like Damaged Society and Auntie Anne’s.

Across the centre, on select days throughout December, there are more prizes in store, as Santa’s elves will also be surprising and delighting lucky shoppers by purchasing their chosen goods for them - from a cup of coffee or a festive sandwich, to Christmas socks and seasonal goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the seasonal celebrations so far, and the unveiling of the centre’s own festive plans, Kirsty Freudenreich, head of operations at Highcross Leicester, said: “After kicking off the city’s festive celebrations earlier this week, with the official light switch on and our first smattering of ‘snow’, we’re excited to finally reveal what’s in store for Christmas at Highcross.

Shoppers on the look-out for Santa will find him at his Grotto every weekend throughout December.

“Alongside our team, Santa and his elves are working hard behind the scenes to put together the finishing touches to his Scandinavian retreat, just in time to welcome shoppers on Saturday 7 December.

“This year, not only will our free, festive grotto give children - and their parents - the chance to speak to Santa himself, there’s also the opportunity to take a photo in his sleigh, surrounded by his reindeer and a cosy winter wonderland - perfect for those cheesy, yet memorable family Christmas cards.”

In addition to its own festive experience, Highcross has partnered with local charity, Toys on the Table; an organisation dedicated to bringing smiles to children in and around Leicester who might otherwise go without a gift at Christmas. Kirsty, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that Christmas can be an expensive, and often lonely, time of year for some. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Toys on the Table, an initiative that can help bring some joy to struggling families across Leicestershire this Christmas. It’s why we’re also really proud to be offering yet another free experience, so that no one has to miss out on some festive fun this year.”

For visitors, young or old, that find large public spaces, noise and crowds of people difficult to deal with, the Grotto’s quiet hour will be running each Sunday from 11am - 12pm. No booking required.

For further information about other events taking place at Highcross, visit https://www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.