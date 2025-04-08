Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highcross Leicester has been announced as the proud supporter of the Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS) as it prepares to celebrate Vaisakhi, an important festival in the Sikh calendar, with a vibrant community event on Saturday 12 April.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations, taking place in St. Peter’s Square between 11am and 3pm, will feature cultural performances, community outreach activities and a unique opportunity to watch dynamic Gatka demonstrations; a traditional Sikh martial art.

Rooted in the Sikh ethos, Midlands Langar Seva Society is a charitable organisation that provides essential support to those facing hardship across the UK and internationally. Inspired by the Sikh principle of ‘Langar’, referring to a community kitchen that serves meals to anyone, regardless of social status, race, religion or background, MLSS operates on the belief that everyone deserves access to basic necessities, such as food and shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 12 April, MLSS will also be hosting community outreach spaces, serving as hubs for sharing Sikh heritage through conversation and informative leaflets on Sikh history in Leicester and the UK. Located at the ground floor atrium mall outside John Lewis & Partners, as well as in St. Peter’s Square, MLSS will also be offering traditional Sikh acts of service - giving complimentary samosas to the public as a gesture of generosity and community spirit.

Highcross joins forces with MLSS to bring Vaisakhi vibrancy to the city

In addition to this, local De Montfort University graduate, Jagjit Kaur, will be leading a live painting demonstration, recreating the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) at the upper mall John Lewis & Partners entrance from 5 – 6 April and from 10 - 13 April, offering visitors an inspiring artistic experience.

Speaking about Highcross’ involvement in the cultural event, Centre Director, Michelle Menezes said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Highcross, we’re always looking to celebrate the fantastic cultural history and heritage of Leicester and our local communities. Vaisakhi is the perfect occasion to do just that. This festival is a time of unity, reflection and celebration, and we’re delighted to support MLSS in sharing the rich traditions of Sikh heritage within Leicester.

Highcross joins forces with MLSS to bring Vaisakhi event

“It’s a pleasure to provide a welcoming space for everyone to learn about, and experience, this vibrant festival and we welcome all members of the community to join us. We hope our visitors enjoy the celebrations, watch some spectacular Gatka martial art performances, enjoy delicious samosas, and experience the vibrancy and significance of Vaisakhi.”

Bob Gill, Head of Branch at John Lewis & Partnership, added:

“John Lewis Leicester is proud to be celebrating Vaisakhi. We have been working with our local Sikh community and key charities including Guru Nanak Aid, Midlands Langar Seva Society as well as other local organisations in bringing this important celebration to our Leicester communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a number of activities taking place in the store starting on Saturday 5 April with a local DMU graduate Jagjit Kaur painting the Golden Temple Harmandir Sahib, followed on Saturday 12 April with a Vaisakhi Bazaar featuring a number of pop-up shops on the ground floor.

“Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate this event with us.”

In addition to the events taking place on Saturday 12 April, Leicester’s grand Vaisakhi procession, ‘Nagar Kirtan’, will take place on Sunday 27 April, moving through the city centre and allowing thousands to take part in the spiritual and cultural commemoration.

Speaking about the importance of the collaboration, Ginda Basra, Lead for Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS), said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is another great occasion to highlight various Sikh related events on Vaisakhi weekend in the heart of the City of Leicester.”

“Thanks to John Lewis and Highcross for supporting and allowing us the platform to do this. We welcome all communities of all faiths of Leicester to come join in the celebrations.”

For further information about Highcross, including event details, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.