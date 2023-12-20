News you can trust since 1854
Head into the festive period with Desborough junior parkrun

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, the award-winning free, weekly 2km run for 4 to 14-year-olds, is getting into the festive spirit with a Christmas Eve event this weekend.
By Matthew PeleszokContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:56 GMT
The volunteer organisers welcome participants and volunteers to join them for a drink in Desborough Town Centre after the event.

The magic of parkrun lies in creating a fun, inclusive space for young people to be active, and for volunteers to come together and socialise.

As they head into 2024, the parkrun event aims to grow even further and attract more people with disabilities and diverse backgrounds from across the local area, creating a vibrant opportunity for people to be active together and enjoy the many benefits that parkrun offers.

A man and child wearing Christmas hat at Desborough junior parkrunA man and child wearing Christmas hat at Desborough junior parkrun
Matthew Peleszok, the event director, said: “We know that Christmas is a time for many to spend with families, but for some, parkrun is part of their family. We want to allow people to come together over this festive period. Week in and week out, we see participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers. So join us this Sunday to experience it for yourself.”

If you want to join the Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun for free, you can find more information on our linktree page at https://linktr.ee/dgsjpr. or for those looking for somewhere more local Market Harbrough junior parkrun are also hosting an event.