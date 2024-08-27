Head along to HWu3a open event

Getting creative.

If you are retired or semi-retired and looking for interest groups, then call in for coffee on Saturday morning, September 21 and find out about our 80+ interest groups.

Come and meet our Harborough Welland u3a Creative Groups in Harborough Theatre Lounge on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 1pm, where their work will be on display as part of the 'Creative Harborough' initiative.

Refreshments will be served throughout the morning.

Our 14 Creative Groups are just a small part of the 80+ activity groups offered by your local u3a, an organisation for retired and semi-retired people.