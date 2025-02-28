Have a go at Morris Dancing with Braybrooke Morris - Thursday 6th March

Local Morris Dancing side Braybrooke Morris are opening their doors for a free Open Taster session for anyone interested in trying Morris Dancing.

Come join an introductory practice session as part of the national “Let’s Dance” campaign founded by Angela Rippon CBE. This free event runs from 7.45pm-9.45pm on Thursday 6th March 2025 at Braybrooke Village Hall (Griffin Road, Braybrooke).

Based in Braybrooke, Northamptonshire and the surrounding area, Braybrooke Morris are a committed group of dancers and musicians mostly dancing in the English Cotswold tradition with a range of dances using Sticks and Handkerchiefs. During the winter the group practices each Thursday evening at Braybrooke Village Hall – and from May onwards the group then ‘dance out’ each week at local pubs, community events and charity events in the surrounding area.

Morris dancing is great fun and suitable for all abilities. It’s also a great way for dancers to exercise whilst keeping the traditions of English dancing alive. If dancing isn’t your thing, but you play an instrument like the Fiddle, Concertina/Accordion, Drum or Pipe, then why not come and accompany the dancing!

Braybrooke Morris dancing as part of Desborough's 1940s Day last year

Come join in and have a go at Morris Dancing on Thursday 6th March 2025 – turn up on the evening or you can email us [email protected] or message us on Facebook for more information. Adults welcome, young people 15 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Find out more about the side on their Website ( https://braybrookemorris.wellandgood.uk/) , or follow for more updates on Facebook, or search for @brayrbookemorris on Instagram and TikTok.