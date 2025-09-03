Harborough to host event for National Poetry Day

Tim Relf

Poetry lovers will have the chance to enjoy an evening of verse at Waterstones in Market Harborough on October 2.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four poets will be on-hand to read their work and discuss the path to publication with the audience at this special event on National Poetry Day.

Among them will be Tim Relf, who lives in Leicestershire’s Welland Valley and is a former poet-in-residence at the University of Leicester’s Botanic Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a tremendously vibrant writing scene in and around Market Harborough, so it’ll be a great opportunity for established and aspiring poets to meet each other, chat about their work and hear some readings," he says.

“So many people enjoy reading and writing poetry, but it can sometimes feel like a lonely endeavour, so events which bring people together are always a joy to take part in,” adds Tim.

“Many town centres across Britain are in decline, but Harborough has a bustling, vibrant high street – and the Waterstones store is at the heart of that," says Tim, whose debut collection will be published by Salt Publishing next year.

Three other top poets – Maria Taylor, Di Slaney and Jonathan Taylor – will be joining Tim at the Waterstones event. They all have been widely published and are respected figures on the national poetry circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Poetry Day, which was founded by the Forward Arts Foundation, now sees events take place nationwide in places such as schools, libraries and cultural venues, with estimates suggesting more than 1 million people participate by 'sharing in the pleasure of poetry'.

The event will take place between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday October 2, 2025. Admission is £5 (£3 for Waterstones cardholders), with refreshments served.