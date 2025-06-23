Harborough sax orchestra heads for Isle of Wight

Market Harborough's Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is heading south to the Isle of Wight at the end of the week for their second concert tour!

Formed in January 2020, the orchestra completed their first concert tour in 2023, when they travelled the 480 miles north to perform with Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, with whom they’d been jointly nominated for a national Royal Philharmonic Society award.

And this time they’ll be heading south to the Isle of Wight, to join up with the Island’s ‘Wight Sax'!

The two orchestras will be performing together at Bembridge Village Hall on Saturday 28 June and at Newport Minster on Sunday 29 June. Both concerts start at 7pm, entrance is free and there will be a retiring collection.

Wight Sax

Phoenix will also be performing a pop up concert in St Thomas’ Square in front of Newport Minster around 1pm on the Saturday, and a one hour concert at Rylstone Gardens Bandstand in Shanklin from 2pm to 3pm on the Sunday.

Stephen Bashforth, Chair of Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra, said: “We are very much looking forward to visiting the Isle of Wight and to performing with Wight Sax. Our aim, as a registered charity, is to celebrate and advance the art of music, and to bring the versatility of the saxophone to a wider community audience. There’ll be up to 26 saxophones performing together at the two joint concerts, and it’s a real honour to be given the opportunity to share our music with an entirely new audience.”

This is a busy year for Phoenix, who will be travelling back north on 27 September to perform a joint concert with Saxophone Orchestra Manchester at St Michael and All Angels' Church in Macclesfield. Tickets for this concert are £8 (£4 for children).

For more information, see phoenixsax.org.uk