Harborough leisure centres seek fastest triathlon team for charity

Local leisure centre teams are set to go head to head in a sporting challenge for charity.

Fundraising Sprint Team Triathlon Relays will be held at Lutterworth and Harborough Leisure Centres for Breast Cancer Now, a charity partner of Everyone Active - the award-winning operator which manages the centres for Harborough District Council.

The first relay will take place at Lutterworth Leisure Centre on 25 June, followed by an identical event at Harborough Leisure Centre on 26 June in a bid to crown the Centre with the Fastest Combined Time. Legs can be completed at any time throughout the specified days.

The competition involves a 400m pool swim, a 10km bike on indoor cycles and a 5km treadmill run. The relays are open to all but the teams of up to three participants must include at least one Everyone Active colleague per team. Prizes are also offered to the overall Fastest Team, Top Fundraisers, Best Team Name and Coolest Pink Outfit.

Nick Evatt (left) joined Callum Dench in a cycle challenge, to get the fundraising underway at Harborough Leisure Centre.

Organiser, Callum Dench, Activity & Wellbeing Coordinator at Harborough Leisure Centre said: “Whether you're a swimmer, cyclist, runner or none of these and are just up for a challenge, this is a fantastic chance to get active, have fun, and support the life-changing work Breast Cancer Now undertakes.”

The team have already got the fundraising underway raising over £100 with a two-hour cycle challenge at the centre on Tuesday 27 May.

Entry is just £5 per person with a goal fundraising target of £50 per team. Contact Callum Dench for information and entry by email to [email protected]

Alternatively, you can support the event fundraising for Breast Cancer Now at: