Harborough Concerts returns with a spine chilling musical tale for an Autumnal evening

The Harborough Collective perform an autumnal feast of music and poetry inspired by the classic tale of Death and the Maiden.

The Harborough Collective have been bringing innovative and inspiring musical experiences to the town for over 10 years since the ensemble was formed in 2010 by resident international violinist David Le Page.

This atmospheric autumnal evening of ghostly tales features Schubert's thrilling masterpiece for string quartet 'Death and the Maiden' framed by Le Page's own spine tingling works 'Sleep Softly in my Arms' and the folk inspired 'Death and the Lady'. Alongside Le Page, performers include local professional violinist Catherine Leech, Harborough based viola player Errika Collins who is also principal violia with the Birmingham Royal Ballet orchestra, and cellist Clare O'Connell.

The performance starts at 7pm on Saturday 19th October at the Congregational Church. Tickets are available in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughconcerts