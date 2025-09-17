Harborough Band to perform in special autumn concert

By Samantha Hale
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Concert Detailsplaceholder image
Concert Details
Music lovers are in for a treat later this month as the renowned Harborough Band takes to the stage for a special concert on Friday 27th September.

The evening promises an exciting programme of music, showcasing the band’s trademark blend of energy, precision and passion.

Most Popular

Audiences can look forward to a varied repertoire – from rousing brass band classics to stirring modern arrangements – ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harborough Band has long been at the heart of the local music scene, delighting audiences with their talent and dedication. Their concerts are well known for creating a warm, uplifting atmosphere, bringing together people of all ages to share in the joy of live performance.

The concert will take place at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Market Harborough on Saturday 27th September at 19:30.

Tickets are priced at £10 and U16 are free.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a memorable evening of live music with Harborough Band this September.

For more information and ticket details, please either visit https://the-harborough-band.sumupstore.com, pop into Mistry’s Pharmacy or call Celia Wilson on 01858 440 191.

Related topics:TicketsMarket Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice