Hallaton Museum ‘Ale Tales’ exhibition

By Linda Jones
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 14:04 BST
The Replica Hallaton Helmet, Hallaton MuseumThe Replica Hallaton Helmet, Hallaton Museum
The Replica Hallaton Helmet, Hallaton Museum
Come and enjoy our new exhibition at the Hallaton Museum called ‘Ale Tales’.

This tells the story about the many ale houses (pubs) that started and ended their lives in Hallaton. It’s become a fascinating story, tracing where and when they originated. There are many photos and recollections never shown before.

We will still have our two permanent exhibitions, Hallaton Bottle Kicking and the Hallaton Hoard including the famous Hallaton Helmet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are open at the weekends and bank holidays from 2.30 to 5.00 but can open any time for groups.

Do come along we will make you very welcome and you will be fascinated.

Our museum is located on Churchgate, behind the church.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice