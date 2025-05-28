Hallaton Museum ‘Ale Tales’ exhibition

The Replica Hallaton Helmet, Hallaton Museum

Come and enjoy our new exhibition at the Hallaton Museum called ‘Ale Tales’.

This tells the story about the many ale houses (pubs) that started and ended their lives in Hallaton. It’s become a fascinating story, tracing where and when they originated. There are many photos and recollections never shown before.

We will still have our two permanent exhibitions, Hallaton Bottle Kicking and the Hallaton Hoard including the famous Hallaton Helmet.

We are open at the weekends and bank holidays from 2.30 to 5.00 but can open any time for groups.

Do come along we will make you very welcome and you will be fascinated.

Our museum is located on Churchgate, behind the church.