Guided Walks in Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently launched is this year’s exciting programme of Guided Walks around Harborough and local villages.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, experienced local guide George Keeping will be joining James Carpenter to present the guided walks.

The first walk of the season will take place on Saturday, 26 April. Join James when he'll be celebrating the 380th anniversary of the Battle of Naseby with his guided walk entitled 'Harborough's Role in the Battle of Naseby'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk focuses on Harborough's involvement in the battle and the affect the English Civil War had on the ordinary people of the town and the Midlands as a whole.

James Carpenter with two English Civil War reenactors

Did you know that the townsfolk beat off a raid by Prince Rupert and a Royalist troup two years before the battle.

Did you know that after his defeat, King Charles 1st was nearly captured in the town while crossing The Bloody Ford. Find out about this and much more.

This programme of walks is sponsored by Harborough District Council. Pick up a leaflet at the Harborough library and indoor market or book online at harboroughwalks.co.uk.