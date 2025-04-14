Guided Walks in Harborough district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For the first time, experienced local guide George Keeping will be joining James Carpenter to present the guided walks.
The first walk of the season will take place on Saturday, 26 April. Join James when he'll be celebrating the 380th anniversary of the Battle of Naseby with his guided walk entitled 'Harborough's Role in the Battle of Naseby'.
The walk focuses on Harborough's involvement in the battle and the affect the English Civil War had on the ordinary people of the town and the Midlands as a whole.
Did you know that the townsfolk beat off a raid by Prince Rupert and a Royalist troup two years before the battle.
Did you know that after his defeat, King Charles 1st was nearly captured in the town while crossing The Bloody Ford. Find out about this and much more.
This programme of walks is sponsored by Harborough District Council. Pick up a leaflet at the Harborough library and indoor market or book online at harboroughwalks.co.uk.