Guided Walks in Harborough district

By James Carpenter
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Recently launched is this year’s exciting programme of Guided Walks around Harborough and local villages.

For the first time, experienced local guide George Keeping will be joining James Carpenter to present the guided walks.

The first walk of the season will take place on Saturday, 26 April. Join James when he'll be celebrating the 380th anniversary of the Battle of Naseby with his guided walk entitled 'Harborough's Role in the Battle of Naseby'.

The walk focuses on Harborough's involvement in the battle and the affect the English Civil War had on the ordinary people of the town and the Midlands as a whole.

James Carpenter with two English Civil War reenactorsJames Carpenter with two English Civil War reenactors
James Carpenter with two English Civil War reenactors

Did you know that the townsfolk beat off a raid by Prince Rupert and a Royalist troup two years before the battle.

Did you know that after his defeat, King Charles 1st was nearly captured in the town while crossing The Bloody Ford. Find out about this and much more.

This programme of walks is sponsored by Harborough District Council. Pick up a leaflet at the Harborough library and indoor market or book online at harboroughwalks.co.uk.

