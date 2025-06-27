‘Glow-up’ your retirement with a simple mind-set switch

The Society, made up of 780 mostly retired members, says it’s easy to get stuck in a rut once initial ‘things to do’ lists are ticked off.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But retirees shouldn’t miss out on living a more fulfilling and authentic life, the friendship group adds, explaining how its regular events held in and around Leicestershire are great ways to get a retirement that glows.

This message is backed by ‘Doctor of Happiness’ Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology and human flourishing. He explained: “With retirement, you can fall into the trap of only creating ‘To Do’ lists and they are often quite mundane tasks. But if you make the switch to asking yourself what you want ‘To Be’ today, it’s incredibly powerful and rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cope added: “Everyone’s ‘To Be’ list is different. Thinking about what kind of person you want to be gives you focus. For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you. If you want to be more adventurous, spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and give new things a try.”

Annual Friendship Lunch

Social organiser for Leicester Oddfellows, Jo Brown added: “Our local friendship group is here to help you explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way. You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, and chances to volunteer, and group holidays to look forward to. No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

Leicester Oddfellows has groups that meet in Coalville, Whetstone, Westcotes and Market Harborough and they have a busy schedule of events planned for the summer months .These include a trip on the Great Central railway, Crazy Golf, guest speakers, quizzes and we have our Annual Friendship Lunch In September. We also have John Constantine coming to our Market Harborough meeting on the 10Th July at the Market Harborough Conservative Club from 2 till 4pm. He will be giving us a talk on the history of Magic followed by a magic show.

To find out more about Leicester Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Jo on [email protected] or call 0116 2543106