Gill Shaw - Canal Boat Lives - in Kibworth Community Library on March 14th

Her stunning photos will be on display on the day before she sets off to Foxton Locks for an exhibition of her work.

We are delighted to welcome Gill Shaw to Kibworth. Gill has been a celebrity and people photographer for over 25 years. Canal Boat Lives came out of a commission from “This England” magazine who wanted to feature the alternative lifestyles of the narrow boat community.

The project took on a life of its own as Gill followed some of her new boating friends as they cruised around our canals. Some had their own projects and combined the creative challenges with adventures in their boats. Others travelled extensively round the world for work and used their boat as their base.

The canal is a place of solace and peace for a unique community.

Gill will be displaying her stunning photographs and talking about her journey and her charity work.