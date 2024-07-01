Get your trails on this Summer with Race Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Race Harborough are delighted to announce an exciting series of Trail and Ultra running events this Summer, with distances for everyone from 5k to 100k!

First up, on Sunday 21st July, is the new Winwick Hall Trail Races. These are fully marked and marshaled trail races over 10k and 5k, plus a 2k children’s fun run in aid of the Bruce Green Foundation. The 5k and 10k races provide the perfect introduction to trail running as well as a great routes for those looking to build their experience.

This is followed, on Saturday 17th August, by the second running of The Foxton Hound Ultra with races over 100k and 50k through the beautiful Northamptonshire and Leicestershire countryside. Bothe races provide a challenge for seasoned ultra runners and a great stepping stone for those looking to go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, on Sunday 22nd September, the Clipston Trail Races make a welcome return. These trail races, in aid of the Clipston Recreation Field Trust, are run over half marathon and 5 mile distances, on trails across the stunning countryside surrounding Clipston.

Runners during the early stages of the Foxton Hound Ultra

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to look forward to such an exciting Summer programme of trail running events and to be able to showcase the beautiful countryside of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire to our participants.

“In addition to the races, if people would like to experience the Foxton Hound Ultra routes, we are recceing them as group runs throughout July. Just head over to our website for more information and to sign up if you'd like to join in - it’s free!”

So, there really is something for everyone out on the trails with Race Harborough this Summer.