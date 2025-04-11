Get creative at Quinns Bookshop this Easter

Zine Making at Quinns Bookshop

Looking for something to do with the kids over the Easter holidays? Join us at Quinns Bookshop (down the alleyway next to Joules Clothing, Market Harborough) for a Zine making session on Tuesday 15th April between 12:30 and 3:30pm with Indre and Hema from Pedestrian Arts.

This is your chance to get creative and make your own folklore storybook! Suitable for ages 5+, the recommended donation is £3 per person which will be collected at the event and goes to Pedestrian Arts, who provide education, outreach, and training to young people who face social exclusion, in challenging circumstances, and facing disadvantages, helping them build resilience, confidence and essential life skills.

Learn more by visiting their website: www.pedestrian.info

