Free showing of farming documentary, 6 Inches of Soil
The event is open to all. Doors 5.30pm, the film will start at 6pm and last 90 minutes. Q&A afterwards, light refreshments and lots of insightful chat. To reserve your free seat visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/harboroughwoodlandcommunityvolunteers/1638527
The documentary tell the story of remarkable farmers, communities, small businesses, chefs and entrepreneurs who are leading the way to transform how our food is produced and consumed.
There are approx.178,000 farmers working in the UK who manage 71% of the UK's land, providing half of the food we eat, we import the rest. Current “industrial” mainstream farming practices significantly contribute to soil degradation, biodiversity loss and climate change. Regenerative farming practices, (within an agroecological system) promote healthier soils, provide healthier, affordable food, restore biodiversity and sequester carbon.
Six Inches of Soil is a story of three new farmers on the first year of their regenerative journey to heal the soil and help transform the food system - Anna Jackson, a Lincolnshire 11th generation arable and sheep farmer; Adrienne Gordon, a Cambridgeshire small-scale vegetable farmer; and Ben Thomas, who rears pasture fed beef cattle in Cornwall.