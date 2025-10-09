Free Pop up festival under the old grammar school, Saturday 11th from 1 until 4
The afternoon promises to be fun filled with music and face painting for kids or adults! Do pop by, bring a chair and enjoy some free entertainment. There will be a QR code to scan if you’d like to donate online and every pound will earn you a ticket into our fabulous raffle. 1 st prize for this is a canal boat holiday with Art of Leisure and 2nd prize is a flight with local airman Clive Mason of CM paramotors ( does not need to be in a paramotor).
For any questions or more information please do contact Abigail Dale on 07970 828 698 or [email protected]
Search busking for Cambodia on u tube for footage of last gig.