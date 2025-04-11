Free Easter Trail in Kibworth

KPA Easter Trail Poster

The local PTA group Kibworth Parents Association (KPA) have created a free Easter trail around the village of Kibworth available until Sunday 27th April.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To encourage families to get outside and explore the village this Easter break, volunteer parents working for the KPA have created a mystery Easter trail. Use the map to find hidden letters displayed on homes around the village and discover which member of staff from Kibworth C of E Primary School stole the missing Easter eggs from Bunny HQ. For those who don’t attend the school you can check your answer on the school website, under the Our Staff section.

The trail can be found online at the KPA’s new website www.kpakibworth.org.uk. It can be downloaded and printed, or used on a mobile with Google maps to help you navigate around the trail. Whilst the trail is free, the charity is happy to receive any donations which will go towards funding new additional reading resources for the school. Details of how to donate can be found on the answer sheet.

The KPA ask that anyone completing the trail be mindful of people’s property. All letters are visible from public pavements.