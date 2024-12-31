Free Come and Sing with Market Harborough Choral Society

By Victor Hall
Contributor
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 14:16 BST
The Choir in rehearsal for its November ConcertThe Choir in rehearsal for its November Concert
The Choir in rehearsal for its November Concert
Market Harborough Choral Society invites you to a free “Come and Sing” evening at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30 pm on Tuesday January 7 2025.

The choir begins its rehearsals on this date for their Spring production on April 12th of “Messiah” by George Frederick Handel and are keen to offer the community the opportunity to join in singing some of the well-known choruses from this work in addition to other choral works.

All are welcome to attend irrespective of quality of voice or even ability to read music (although music will be made available on the night to those who indicate they would like it when registering).

To join in this unique event, please register using the link to be found on the first page of the choir’s website at www.harboroughchoral.org. All are very welcome.

Related topics:Market Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice