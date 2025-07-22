Foxton Inclined Plane - its work and history

The remains of the Inclined Plane today.

We welcome to our next meeting Penny Arscott, the Manager of Foxton Locks Museum, to illustrate and discuss this amazing feat of Victorian engineering.

Many of us are aware of the staircase flight of ten locks at Foxton on the Grand Union Canal, climbing 75ft as the canal connects the north, (Leicester, Loughborough and Trent) to the South (Braunstone, down to London).

During the late 1800s about 60 – 75 barges would use it daily. The barge companies, facing competition from the railways wanted to use wider barges, but the narrow locks at Foxton and Braunston wouldn’t allow such barges.

Following the success of the Anderton Boatlift in Cheshire (1875), they came up with the idea of an inclined plane lift at Foxton, which opened in 1900 and closed in 1911, being used occasionally thereafter during maintenance of the flight of locks before being dismantled and scrapped in 1928.

Come and find out more about how it worked and its history.

Tuesday 12th August @ 7.30pm Lubenham Village Hall LE16 9TE