Foxton Community Choir hits new high notes as 2024 comes to a close

Foxton Community Choir has had a stellar year in 2024, with new achievements and a growing community to celebrate.

Thanks to the roaring success of their “New Member Taster Evenings,” the choir has welcomed a substantial number of new members, with a notable boost to the lower voice section. If you’re interested in joining for a no-pressure sing-along in January, be sure to follow their Facebook page for updates.

One of the year's highlights was the sold-out summer concert, held for the first time at Robert Monk Village Hall. The change of venue offered a fresh experience for both the choir and the audience, adding a new dimension to their annual performances. Complementing this success, the choir’s first-ever community quiz night proved a popular fundraiser, helping to keep membership fees affordable—less than the cost of a weekly pint—while fostering the sense of community and connection that singing together brings.

Looking ahead, the choir is excited to present its highly anticipated “Christmas Sparkle” concert on Friday, December 13th at 7:30 pm in St. Andrew’s Church, Foxton. The concert promises a festive programme filled with beloved Christmas carols, fresh arrangements, and a mix of solo and group performances by choir members. This much-loved event is expected to sell out quickly, so secure your tickets soon to avoid missing out!

For ticket details and other updates, visit the Foxton Community Choir Facebook page or contact Sallie Coventry at 07974 978272. Come along to share in the magic of the season and celebrate a wonderful year for the choir!