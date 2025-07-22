Foam parties and free return visits at Northamptonshire Farm Park

Foam Parties are a popular part of the Mini Meadows Farm summer line up.

Families visiting Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire in the last two weeks of July are in for a double treat, as the much-loved attraction has announced a special free return ticket offer for all guests to redeem in August.

As part of the farm’s mission to inspire families to spend more time outdoors and reconnect with nature, all visitors to the farm between Saturday 19th July and Thursday 31st July will receive a complimentary ticket for a free return visit, valid between Friday 1st August and Sunday 31st August.

“As a father myself, I understand first-hand the challenges of keeping the children occupied during the school holidays and therefore we wanted to do something to reward our loyal visitors at Mini Meadows Farm. I know that a lot of families across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Warwickshire are feeling the lasting effects of the cost-of-living crisis. We just wanted to do our bit and make sure that every family has the chance to enjoy a bonus day out at the farm.

Visitors to the farm will be able to enjoy the farm’s new £150,000 nature-themed adventure playground open, Lakeside Play Trail, indoor play areas, indoor sand pit, foam parties and meet animals including two baby alpacas which were born on the farm last month.

“No matter how many times you visit, there’s always something new to discover.” added Mr Barraclough.