Flourish Support's 'Peak Pursuit' aims to conquer mountains within

By Christian Darling
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
In the heart of Market Harborough, Flourish Support Services aids individuals with mental health, learning disabilities, and physical disabilities across Blaby, Oadby, Wigston, Hinckley, and Market Harborough.

We are embarking on an extraordinary journey, a sponsored walk to ascend Pen Y Fan, South Wales' highest peak, on July 4th, 2025. Our team of around 10 service users, support staff, and volunteers is determined to reach the summit, a monumental challenge for those who struggle to leave their homes.

We aim to raise funds for Charity Link and The Bradgate Mental Health Unit in Leicester, organizations that have provided unwavering support during our darkest hours. Training has already begun under the guidance of Yasmin from Yazzfit, and we are hopeful of completing the ascent in 2 to 3 hours. Our journey is one of courage, community, and gratitude, and we hope to inspire others with our story.

If you would like to donate please take a look at our socials pages Flourish Support Market Harborough or find our link on www.justgiving.com/page/flourishsupport-peakpursuit

