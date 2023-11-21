Fleckney's annual Christmas Tree Festival kicks off the festive season

Fleckney Church's annual Christmas Tree Festival is being held over the weekend of Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November.

This popular annual event for many, marks the beginning of the Christmas preparation season.

Over 45 individually decorated trees will be on display all set against the historic background of the medieval church.

Entries have been promised from local schools, youth and children's groups, families and individuals.

Visitors to the event are asked to vote for their favourite tree with prizes for the top exhibits.

Remembering Christmas is not always a happy occasion especially for those who have lost loved ones, also featured will be a 'Memoriam and Prayer' tree where people can write their own cards and display on the tree.

On offer too will be a Christmas craft stall, tombola, prize draw and refreshments. All proceeds in aid of Fleckney Parish Church.