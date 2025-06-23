Fish, chips and friendship: Market Harborough care home to open its doors to local veterans

To tackle loneliness among veterans in the community, a Market Harborough care home is opening its doors for a special lunch.

On Friday 4 July, from 1pm-2.30pm, Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is inviting the community to its monthly veteran fish and chip lunch.

Earlier this year, Oat Hill Mews officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status as part of the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF). The initiative is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Every first Friday of the month, the home will be opening its doors to local veterans, giving them the opportunity to connect with others while enjoying a delicious fish and chips lunch, specially made by the home’s chef.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re honoured to be welcoming local veterans to join us for monthly our fish and chips lunch.

“This is a wonderful way for us to show our gratitude to those who have served the country, including residents here at the home. We’re pleased to be able to provide everyone with the opportunity to share stories and connect with each other – especially for those who may not have anyone to talk to.

“We can’t wait to see everyone come together to enjoy a delicious lunch, make new friends and pay our respects to those who have served!”

To achieve its Veteran Friendly status, Oat Hill Mews was required to meet eight standards, including noting Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services such as its local Royal British Legion branch, along with other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Oat Hill Mews incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and have their own cinema, hair and beauty salon and bar. The highly skilled team provide full time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To book your place for the event please contact Customer Relations Manager, Lucy Armstrong, on 01858 390 039, email [email protected].