First outdoor staging of Hairspray in the UK will take place in the Harborough district

The first outdoor staging of Hairspray in the UK will be taking place in the Harborough district this year.

By Hannah DuncanContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:25 BST
Hairspray at Kilworth House TheatreHairspray at Kilworth House Theatre
Hairspray at Kilworth House Theatre

The popular musical will be running from Tuesday June 27 to Sunday August 6 at Kilworth House Theatre.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "This feel-good family musical is filled with show-stopping numbers that are guaranteed to get you tapping your feet and shimmying in your seat! Featuring some of musical theatre's greatest hits, including 'Good Morning Baltimore', 'The Nicest Kids in Town', 'Welcome to the 60's', 'I Know Where I've Been' and the iconic Hairspray hit 'You Can't Stop the Beat'!

"Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and nominated for 10 Olivier Awards, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs."

To book your tickets and to find out more, visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk/kilworth-house-theatre/what-s-on/ or contact the Box Office on 01858 881939.

