First outdoor staging of Hairspray in the UK will take place in the Harborough district

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "This feel-good family musical is filled with show-stopping numbers that are guaranteed to get you tapping your feet and shimmying in your seat! Featuring some of musical theatre's greatest hits, including 'Good Morning Baltimore', 'The Nicest Kids in Town', 'Welcome to the 60's', 'I Know Where I've Been' and the iconic Hairspray hit 'You Can't Stop the Beat'!