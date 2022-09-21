IN PICTURES: The making of Morningstar
Morningstar is a feature-length docudrama which tells the story of John Wycliffe, the bold medieval philosopher who defied both church and state and translated the Bible into English.
By Christine Emelone
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:21 pm
Produced by Trinity Digital Films, Morningstar combines narration and drama to explore Wycliffe's life as never before. It will open to general release in Autumn 2022.
Murdo Macleod, Director of Morningstar said: "I am passionate to tell this story, of which "Morningstar" forms the first part, and I believe that it will find a wide audience, keen to watch the rest of the story and discover more about the Christian Reformation."
