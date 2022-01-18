Film show of classic steam locomotives at work in stunning scenery will be held in Harborough

The Princess Elizabeth

An evening film show of classic steam locomotives at work in stunning scenery is to be held in Market Harborough.

The event is being put on by Market Harborough Railway Association and Octagon Films along with Harborough Theatre.

The show will be held at the theatre in the town centre at 7pm for 7.30pm next Wednesday (January 26) and will include a refreshment interval.

Steam locomotives reached the end of the line in active service in the UK some 54 years ago in 1968.

But there are today over 250 are in working order and still going strong - and about 50 can operate on our main line network.

“The film, made by PSOV, is of the highest quality technically and visually.

“The most spectacular part of the film, though, will be the beautiful scenery of Britain, filmed by drone cameras from the air, high mountain viewpoints, station platforms, pacing cameras and even locomotive footplates,” said Market Harborough Railway Association.

“The scenery includes almost every part of Britain that has a main line railway, ranging from the West Country to Scotland and Wales to the East of England.

“Alongside the locomotives, which include the Flying Scotsman, the world record-holding Princess Elizabeth, Great Western Castle class, the recently-built Tornado, that has attained 100mph on the east coast main line, and Britain’s most powerful locomotive, an L.M.S. Duchess class.”

“These, and many other classes of locomotive, can be seen performing superbly against a background of some of the beautiful structures that were built to carry the railways like the huge Batty Moss, Whalley and Knucklas Viaducts.

“Lines through the fells and fields, cities and the vast earthworks that were mainly constructed by hard manual labour, and are still in use today, often after over 150 years.”