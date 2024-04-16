Cult British Indie swimming film Vindication Swim arrives at Harborough Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This astonishing movie has enjoyed a six week extended run in UK cinemas and has grabbed the imagination of the outdoor swimming world as well as that of the UK film industry as it achieves its cult status.

Cinemas clamour to show it on their big screens ahead of its digital release in June, including the Harborough cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With all swimming scenes filmed miles out into the English Channel, the wide vistas and incredible untold story of Mercedes Gleitze has helped revitalise the flailing cinemas audiences, seen since Covid.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Even the Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood, who’s wife Sally, a keen open water swimmer, came to see the film in London at its Mayfair Premiere.

Swim England have got into the act by inducting the protagonist Mercedes Gleitze into their Hall of Fame because of Vindication Swim’s release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Producers have stated ‘how refreshing it is for British cinemas to be supporting this up and coming British writer/director Elliott Hasler, as he goes head-to-head with the US giants Netflix and Disney’, both will have released swimming films this year, with Vindication Swim cushioned between them.