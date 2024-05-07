Fashion Show raising funds for Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are £8.00, including a glass of prosecco. Models of all ages and sizes are required for the evening so come and have a go. SOS has clothes from a range of companies including White Stuff, Monsoon, M & S and Boden and there will be an opportunity to buy.

The Kimberley House Group is based at Witham Villa Equestrian Centre in Broughton Astley, up to 15 children and young people attend weekly in term time, learning to ride and some basic horse care.

Members are aged between 10 and 19 years and attend either Ash Field Academy in Leicester, a school for pupils who have a range of disabilities which can be combined with one or more needs of a sensory, communication, learning, medical or behavioural nature or Fusion Academy in Barwell for young people with autism and/or communication and interaction needs who do not have a learning disability.

Funding is needed for hire of the horses and ponies, for equipment and to enable the young people to take part in competitions. Recently 10 young people took part in a Special Olympics event held at the Scropton RDA Centre, near Derby, completing a dressage test and a Countryside Challenge course.

Sarah Smith from Kimberley House RDA said " Being able to ride different horses in a new environment is a challenge which all our riders rose to magnificently. Their confidence and self esteem is given a real boost by taking part."