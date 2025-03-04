Famous composers link with Church Langton

Market Harborough Choral Society

The Market Harborough Choral Society is progressing well with its rehearsals for its Spring Concert of “Messiah” by George Frederic Handel to be performed at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough on 12 April 2025 at 7.30 pm.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choir Chairman, Clive Hookins, said “The first public performance of “Messiah” in a parish church in England was given shortly after Handel’s death in April 1759 at St Peter’s Church, Church Langton.

A friendship had developed beteween George Handel and the incumbent of St Peter’s, the Rev. William Hanbury while the composer was staying just outside Nuneaton and he often stayed in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new organ was installed in St Peter’s for the occasion and so large were the crowds that flocked to the performance in September 1759, that traffic was jammed on every road leading to the Church.

The audience was treated to a sumptuous banquet following the performance by Hugo Meynell, tenant of the nearby Langton Hall. We are hoping for a similar audience, if not the accompanying traffic jams! The Choir has been augmented for this concert by nine new members who joined following the ”Come and Sing” rehearsal on the first day back after Christmas.

Similar events will be held in the future so please consider whether you can come or know someone whom you could encourage!!”

Tickets for this highlight concert are anticipated to sell out quite quickly. They cost £12.00 (under 12’s free) and may be obtained from choir members or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughchoral or www.harboroughchoral.org or on the night of 12 April (subject to availability).