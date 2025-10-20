Falling Leaves and Fading Light - a musical celebration of Autumn

A musical celebration of Autumn featuring the The Harborough Collective and international guitarist Mark Ashford, performing atmospheric works by Vivaldi, Mozart, Yann Tiersen, Tchaikovsky, Fleetwood Mac and music more…

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falling Leaves and Fading Light evokes the irresistible glow of autumn, featuring the warm resonance of strings and the intimate thrill of classical guitar. From the vivid colours of Vivaldi’s Autumn and the spirited charm of Mozart’s Hunt Quartet to the reflective grace of Holst, Bridge, Tchaikovsky, and Bach, this concert invites you to slow down and savour the season of change. Reimagined folk melodies, the elegance of Boccherini, a cinematic touch from Yann Tiersen, and the West Coast lyricism of Fleetwood Mac complete a journey that leaves you inspired and ready for the coming winter.

The Harborough Collective, directed by David Le Page, is joined by locally based, highly acclaimed guitarist Mark Ashford. Mark, who heralds from Northampton, is winner of a plethora of competitions including Radio 2’s Young Musician, the Scandinavian International Guitar Competition and the Julian Bream Prize, and has appeared as a soloist with orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic and the Turin Symphony Orchestra. His career has taken him to audiences worldwide both as a soloist and with the VIDA Guitar Quartet. We are very excited that Mark is joining up with the Collective once again for this beautiful concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In recent years the Harborough Concerts have become established as one of the area's most interesting and adventurous musical enterprises" - Leicester Mercury

International guitarist Mark Ashford

"​Thrilling performances"

"Ingenious programming"

The Harborough Collective and Mark Ashford (guitar)

Vivaldi - 'Autumn' from The Four Seasons

Falling Leaves and Fading Light

Roland Dyens - Hymne à l'amour

Peter Maxwell Davies - Farewell to Stromness

Mozart - ‘Hunt’ string quartet

Vivaldi Concerto for Guitar and Strings

Frank Bridge - Idyll

David Le Page - Autumnal

Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman

Yann Tiersen - Porz Goret

Boccherini - Fandango

Marin Marais - La Biscayenne

Tchaikovsky - Autumn

Tickets (advanced booking highly recommended) are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughconcerts

Adults £20, accompanied under 18s £10