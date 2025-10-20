Falling Leaves and Fading Light - a musical celebration of Autumn
Falling Leaves and Fading Light evokes the irresistible glow of autumn, featuring the warm resonance of strings and the intimate thrill of classical guitar. From the vivid colours of Vivaldi’s Autumn and the spirited charm of Mozart’s Hunt Quartet to the reflective grace of Holst, Bridge, Tchaikovsky, and Bach, this concert invites you to slow down and savour the season of change. Reimagined folk melodies, the elegance of Boccherini, a cinematic touch from Yann Tiersen, and the West Coast lyricism of Fleetwood Mac complete a journey that leaves you inspired and ready for the coming winter.
The Harborough Collective, directed by David Le Page, is joined by locally based, highly acclaimed guitarist Mark Ashford. Mark, who heralds from Northampton, is winner of a plethora of competitions including Radio 2’s Young Musician, the Scandinavian International Guitar Competition and the Julian Bream Prize, and has appeared as a soloist with orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic and the Turin Symphony Orchestra. His career has taken him to audiences worldwide both as a soloist and with the VIDA Guitar Quartet. We are very excited that Mark is joining up with the Collective once again for this beautiful concert.
"In recent years the Harborough Concerts have become established as one of the area's most interesting and adventurous musical enterprises" - Leicester Mercury
"Thrilling performances"
"Ingenious programming"
The Harborough Collective and Mark Ashford (guitar)
Vivaldi - 'Autumn' from The Four Seasons
Roland Dyens - Hymne à l'amour
Peter Maxwell Davies - Farewell to Stromness
Mozart - ‘Hunt’ string quartet
Vivaldi Concerto for Guitar and Strings
Frank Bridge - Idyll
David Le Page - Autumnal
Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman
Yann Tiersen - Porz Goret
Boccherini - Fandango
Marin Marais - La Biscayenne
Tchaikovsky - Autumn
Tickets (advanced booking highly recommended) are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harboroughconcerts
Adults £20, accompanied under 18s £10