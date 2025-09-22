‘Fall' in love with Leicester this autumn

As the nights draw in and the leaves start to turn, we enter one of the most exciting periods of the year in Leicester. With events, activities and loads of ways to spend your time indoors and outdoors, Autumn is the perfect time to ‘fall’ in love with Leicester.

Green spaces and turning leaves

Not only is the city absolutely packed with green spaces, which will be turning all the shades of the rainbow, Leicester has a number of fantastic parks including the historic Abbey Park and Castle Gardens and the nature sanctuary of Watermead Park. You can also take a long walk up Leicester’s tree-lined Georgian promenade New Walk and experience the changing season.

Museums and attractions

Abbey Park - one of Leicester's most beautiful and historic parks

Along New Walk you can find Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, which is open for free all year round and has static exhibitions including Egyptian mummies and dinosaurs, plus always changing exhibits. The King Richard III Visitor Centre tells the story of the lost king, then you can pop across to see his tomb in Leicester Cathedral, before learning about Leicester’s Roman History at the newly opened Jewry Wall Museum. To bring you up to date, the National Space Centre is just outside the city centre and takes you to the solar system and beyond.

Theatre, cinema and indoor fun

Leicester’s theatres come into their own in autumn, with the acclaimed Curve Theatre offering west end shows – including Matilda The Musical - and homegrown hits and the Little Theatre and Y Theatre showing locally produced works. If you’re in the mood for arts cinema then the Phoenix has four screens showing the latest blockbusters, plus art house, classics and themed film festivals. If the kids need to burn off some energy then indoor activities at Social Climbing Leicester, Lane 7 indoor entertainment or the city’s official Ninja Warrior park are ideal.

Amazing independent cafés

Leicester's historic New Walk Museum

Once you’re done with all that you can settle down in one of Leicester’s many independent cafes or coffee houses, Bitsy’s Emporium offers cakes and bakes you wouldn’t believe, you can find the very best coffee at Bread and Honey, Leicester Coffee House or Saints of Mokka, or grab delicious treats in the pretty surroundings of Bryter Moon Deli, Chloe Gourmet, La Foret Café or the Merchant of Venice. Check out their new Cafe guide for all the info on where to eat and drink!

Experience England’s Curry Capital

And as the weather gets cooler it’s the perfect time to grab a curry in England’s Curry Capital. Head up the Golden Mile as the lights come on for the city’s internationally renowned Diwali celebrations. Cuisine from 11 different South Asian countries will leave you warm, satisfied and ready to do it all again!

Upcoming events

The Merchant of Venice - one of many independent restaurants in the city

Sample fantastic deals from some of the city’s best restaurants with Leicester Restaurant Week, running from October 20 until November 2.

The sporting season starts again. Come and see top class rugby with last season’s Premiership finalists Leicester Tigers and watch Leicester City Football Club fight for promotion from the Championship.

Celebrate Diwali with the community along the Golden Mile and experience the city’s diverse culture.

The city’s biggest Firework display is back at Abbey Park on November 2.

And of course don’t forget to check out their comprehensive live music listings!

For all this and more, visit www.visitleicester.info